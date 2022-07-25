Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders threatening corporators, alleges TDP

‘GVMC Commissioner should hold Standing Committee election in a free and fair manner’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former Minister Bandaru Sataynarayana Murthy, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and others have alleged that some YSRCP leaders are threatening the corporators claiming they will know to whom they have voted in the Standing Committee election, slated for July 27.

At a meeting of the corporators held at the TDP office here on Monday, the TDP leaders demanded that the GVMC Commissioner explain as to how the YSRCP leaders would know as to who has voted for whom in the election. If that was so, what was the point in having ‘secret ballot’ in the Standing Committee elections. The TDP leaders alleged that there was no development even in the wards held by the ruling party corporators and they were also unhappy with their party. They would not vote for the candidates, proposed by the ruling party.

The TDP leaders alleged that the YSRCP leaders were also threatening their own party corporators. They demanded that the Commissioner come out with a statement in the media as to how the YSRCP leaders or the Mayor would know as to who had voted for whom in the election. They sought that the Commissioner should uphold democracy as Election Officer, without giving any room for any suspicions.

TDP GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, TDP leader Pasarla Prasad and deputy floor leader Gandham Srinivasa Rao also participated in the meeting.