Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders have no right to criticise Pawan Kalyan, says JSP corporator

December 13, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and Corporator of Ward 22 P.L.V.N. Murthy said that YSRCP leaders S Appalaraju and Dharamana Prasada Rao have no right speak against JSP president K Pawan Kalyan. He alleged that being Fisheries Minister and coming from the fishermen community, Mr. Appalaraju has failed to construct the much needed jetty for fishermen at Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr Murthy alleged that people from Srikakulam district were well aware of the corruption of the Fisheries Minister and would teach him a lesson in the next elections. He also said that the YSRCP leaders have been making false claims on welfare activities done to the BCs and have also cheated the farmers in the State. He also alleged that irregularities were committed in the preparation of the voters list for the North Andhra Graduates MLC election. He said that while a number of people who have passed Intermediate and Class X were added as voters and eligible graduate voters were removed from the list.

