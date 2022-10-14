Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders gearing up for ‘Visakha Garjana’ on October 15

The party has a clear agenda on the three capitals policy and that it is determined to develop all the regions in the State equally, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

Members of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and leaders are gearing up for ‘Visakha Garjana’ to be organised in support of three capitals for the State, here on Saturday.

On Friday, TTD Chairman and YSRCP North Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy conducted a meeting with the party leaders, supporters, ward/constituency in-charges and presidents reviewing the final arrangements. Meanwhile, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has also reviewed the arrangements with the Joint Acton Committee (JAC) members.

According to the YSRCP leaders, the members are scheduled to gather at B.R. Ambedkar statue near Jail Road by 9 a.m. The rally will be held over a stretch of about 3.5 km. From Dr Ambedkar statue, the rally would proceed towards Old Jail Road Junction, Seven Hills Hospital Junction, Waltair Club Junction, Siripuram, Chinna Waltair and then to YSR statue on the Beach Road near the Park Hotel Junction, where the leaders would address the gathering.

Speaking to the media, Mr Subba Reddy reiterated that the party has a clear agenda on the three capitals policy and that it is determined to develop all the regions in the State equally.

Meanwhile, the local YSRCP MLAs and leaders, including MLAs A. Adeep Raj, T. Nagi Reddy, M. Srinivasa Rao and Karanam Dharma Sri, have been organisisng programmes in support of Visakha Garjana. While a few leaders have taken up rallies and door-to-door campaigns distributing pamphlets , some others have organised meetings to sensitise people about decentralised development.

A sand sculpture depicting ‘three capitals for Andhra Pradesh’ was arranged near Kali Matha Temple at R.K Beach.

YSRCP MLAs from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts are also likely to attend the meeting with their followers to express their support to the event.

Holiday for primary schools

Keeping in view of various political events, a number of educational institutions, especially primary schools, from the city have announced holiday on Saturday, anticipating inconvenience to the students while travelling to the schools.

TDP fears attack

Former MLA and TDP parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao has submitted a representation to Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth requesting to take steps to prevent any possible attack on the TDP office as well as TDP workers during the ‘Visakha Garjana’ event. In his representation, Mr Srinivasa Rao said that as per his sources, some of the YSRCP leaders in the name of Visakha Garjana rally are planning to attack the party office and the leaders, as during the same time, the TDP leaders from the North Andhra region will be taking part in a roundtable meeting.

Around 1,100 police personnel are being deployed as part of bandobust for the ‘Visakha Garjana’. The force includes 15 rope parties, six special parties and three APSP platoons. The Police Commissioner organised a briefing session for the personnel at YVS Murthy Auditorium here on Friday and asked them to ensure a peaceful event without causing inconvenience to the people.