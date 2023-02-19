Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders exude confidence of winning MLC elections

February 19, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A meeting of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, people’s representatives, MLAs and Ministers was held, under the auspices of YSRCP north Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, to discuss the forthcoming elections for the Graduates Constituency, here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media persons after the meeting, Mr. Subba Reddy, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao expressed confidence that the YSRCP would emerge victorious in the elections to the Legislative Council as party has the support of all sections of people in view of the implementation of various schemes for their welfare. They said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to make Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital to remove regional disparities in development.

Mr. Subba Reddy called upon the party leaders to work for the success of the party’s official nominee for the graduates’ constituency Sitamraju Sudhakar. He said that a separate office of the party would be opened in the city for the MLC election.

Mr. Prasada Rao said that the Chief Minister has taken several steps for the development of North Andhra, which has been neglected for several decades. He called upon the graduate voters to support the efforts of the YSR Congress Party government in this regard and appealed to them not to be deceived by the false promises of the opposition parties.

Denying allegations of violation of poll code in the conduct of the meeting, Mr. Satyanarayana said that holding meetings was a continuous process, and those who could not do anything else would file complaints.