Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders celebrate party formation day

Members of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) celebrated the party formation day in the city and in the district.

Led by Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, senior leaders of the party, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Deputy Mayors organised the celebrations at the party office near Maddilapalem. The YSRCP leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and hoisted the party flag.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that in the 75 years of Independence, many regional parties were formed, but the YSRCP formed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy following the principles of his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy has a special charm. He said that the party has been actively providing welfare schemes to all sections of people.. The party has brought special welfare schemes in the field of agriculture, health, education, civil supplies and many more, he added.

In several areas, the YSRCP leaders cut cakes and distributed sweets.