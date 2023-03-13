ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy violated poll code, TDP leader complains to Chief Electoral Officer

March 13, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Palla Srinivasa Rao has sent a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer alleging violation of election code by YSRCP North Andhra region in-charge and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy in Visakhapatnam.

In his complaint, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Subba Reddy had visited polling booths at Akkayyapalem, NGOs Colony and GVMC High School and urged people to cast their vote in favour of YSRCP-supported candidate Seetharamaraju Sudhakar. He was accompanied by YSRCP leader K.K. Raju and some others, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

“It is a clear violation of Election Code of Conduct. I request the Chief Electoral Officer to take necessary action against the Mr Subbareddy immediately,” he said.

