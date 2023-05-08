ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leader seeks apology from former BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju for allegedly speaking against North Andhra

May 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘He also spoke against Visakhapatnam being made the Executive capital’

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of NREDCAP and YSRCP North Constituency Coordinator K.K. Raju demanded an apology from former MLA and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju for his alleged comments against North Andhra, especially Visakhapatnam, which could hurt the sentiments of the people of the region.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. K.K. Raju alleged that Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju had recently attended a talk show with a TV channel and had spoken against Visakhapatnam being made the Executive capital. His statements have hurt Vizagites and he should apologise to them immediately, before they launch a protest, Mr. K.K. Raju said.

He alleged that the senior BJP leader was trying to impress the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as he was eyeing an MLA seat in the coming elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Mayor K. Satish and a few YSRCP corporators were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US