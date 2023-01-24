ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP has no need to fear about padayatra of Lokesh, says MLC

January 24, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘He is launching padayatra only to gain politial mileage and not on any public issue’

The Hindu Bureau

MLC Varudu Kalyani | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

“Why would the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) fear when Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader Nara Lokesh takes up ‘padayatra’. Is he an elected representative, did he win election anywhere?”, questioned party MLC Varudu Kalyani. She refuted TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha’s statements that Mr. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam is giving jitters to YSRCP.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ms. Kalyani said that Mr. Lokesh’s padayatra will be an utter failure. Mr. Lokesh’s intention to take up padayatra is for his self-mileage, but not on public issues. She said that after he starts his ‘padayatra’, people may come to Mr Lokesh, only to question about failure of TDP’s government in providing jobs during its tenure and implementing other promises. She said all the programmes conducted by the TDP including ‘Badude Badudu’, ‘Idemi Kharma’ and even ‘Amaravati to Arasavalli padayatra’ were complete failures.

Ms. Kalyani said that during the last three years, the YSRCP government led by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided over 6.30 lakh jobs. Almost 98 % of the assurances given during the padayatra were fulfilled. She also said that the TDP leaders should stop comparing Mr. Lokesh with Mr. Jagan.

