Visakhapatnam: YSRCP deliberately targeting GITAM, allege TDP leaders

January 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has deliberately targeted GITAM, just because it is headed by a TDP leader, but he has no special interest to protect government lands in the State.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that students from GITAM have been using the particular land for sports. The government should have negotiated with GITAM, as the management was keen to get it regularised in its favour. But it seems Mr Jagan is in a hurry to give away the land to some of his leaders or close aides, he alleged.

The TDP leader questioned what was the need for the government to reach the educational institution with large number of police force during early morning without giving information. He also said that there are a number of land scams in Visakhapatnam involving the YSRCP leaders, but the Chief Minister does not pay a heed to them.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and others were present.