Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Mega Job Mela from April 23

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy releasing the booklet for the YSR Congress Mega Job mela at YVS Murthy Auditorium in Andhra University on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The two-day YSR Congress Mega Job Mela for north Andhra is all set to begin at Andhra University campus here on Saturday.

Addressing the media on Friday, party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said about 206 companies have registered to conduct the job mela. He also said that over 77,000 job aspirants have already registered in the given website and over 23,900 jobs in various sectors such as banking, IT, core industry, marketing and insurance are in the offing.

“In the recently concluded job mela at Tirupati our target was to provide 5,000 jobs, but over 7,500 had got the offer letters,” he sid.

According to Mr. Sai Reddy, the job melas are being conducted across the State, as part of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise of providing jobs to the youth.

The CM is in sync with the National Education Policy and courses and institutions are being designed to cater to it. The idea is to enhance the gross enrolment ratio from 36 to 50%. The CM has already provided about 4 lakh jobs in the government sector by way of volunteers and secretariat staff and now we are targeting the private sector, he said.

‘Elaborate arrangements’

He said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of the job mela, which is being held in AU.

All the 206 companies have been allotted separate rooms, block-wise in about 13 buildings spread over the campus.

The blocks have been designed as per the profile of the industry such as IT will be in one block and banking sector will be in another block and like-wise.

All that the aspirants have to do is to scan the QR code from the website and check on the blocks of their requirement. A poster with the name of the company and other details such as job profile, place of work, qualification required and number of vacancies, will be displayed outside the room, to facilitate the aspirants, said Mr. Sai Reddy.

The job mela will begin at around 8 a.m. and will be held till 5 p.m. If required and depending on the response, we might extend it for another day, till Monday, he said.

About 800 volunteers and teachers will be deployed for the benefit of the aspirants and other arrangements such as water, buttermilk, and food courts will also be set up. For pregnant women and physically challenged battery-operated vehicles will be kept, he said.

Everyday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. offer letters will be handed over to the selected aspirants.