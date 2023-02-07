ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Youth should play a proactive rule in creating awareness on plastic ban, says GVMC Additional Commissioner

February 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Plastic production and accumulation are occurring at an unprecedented rate due to indiscriminate use, inadequate recycling and deposits in landfills’

The Hindu Bureau

To successfully implement the plastic ban in Visakhapatnam city, the youth, particularly the students, should play a proactive role in creating awareness among the public, said GVMC Additional Commissioner V.Sanyasi Rao at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Tuesday.

He was addressing the students at a programme on “Role of youth for garbage and plasti-c free Visakhapatnam,” here on Tuesday.

He said that plastic production and accumulation in the natural environment are occurring at an unprecedented rate due to indiscriminate use, inadequate recycling and deposits in landfills. 

“We need to protect the environment for the future generations and it is the duty of the future generation to take the lead,” he added.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry said that the GVMC was collecting around 9,000 tonnes of garbage every day from the city and turning the waste into 15 MW power. He briefed about the present activities and requested the youth to actively involve in the fight against plastic usage.

He said that the GVMC had already imposed a ban on the single-use plastic and taking several measures for its effective implementation. He said that they have decided to involve students to create awareness among the citizens and completely eradicate the usage of single-use plastic.

GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Y. Gowtham Rao said that the university is ready to encourage the students, particularly NSS volunteers, to conduct awareness programmes in association with the civic body.

GITAM Student Life Deputy Director Rahul Singh, GVMC Zonal Commissioner Mahalakshmi and others participated in the programme.

