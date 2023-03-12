ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam youth posted as Assistant Commandant in BSF in Kashmir

March 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

K. Rahul | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

K. Rahul of Visakhapatnam was selected as Assistant Commandant (DSP) in Central Armed Police Forces, and was allotted to Border Security Force (BSF), which is a front line defence service. He is posted in Kashmir sector.

He had secured All India Rank of 130 in the competitive examination, conducted by the UPSC in 2021. He has completed one year training successfully, and the passing out parade was held at the BSF Academy at Tekanpur, Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presided over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rahul is the son of Ranga Raju, a retired DSP. He has done B. Tech from GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US