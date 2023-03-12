Visakhapatnam youth posted as Assistant Commandant in BSF in Kashmir

March 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

K. Rahul of Visakhapatnam was selected as Assistant Commandant (DSP) in Central Armed Police Forces, and was allotted to Border Security Force (BSF), which is a front line defence service. He is posted in Kashmir sector.

He had secured All India Rank of 130 in the competitive examination, conducted by the UPSC in 2021. He has completed one year training successfully, and the passing out parade was held at the BSF Academy at Tekanpur, Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presided over the function.

Mr. Rahul is the son of Ranga Raju, a retired DSP. He has done B. Tech from GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam.