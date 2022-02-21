Visakhapatnam: Youth on cycle expedition to create awareness on plastic pollution
He is planning to cover about 1,500 km from Vizag to Kanyakumari
A cyouth started 1,500 km-long cycling expedition to Kanyakumari to create awareness on plastic pollution, here on Monday.
Mr. Sampath Venkat, a B.A second-year student from Dr L. Bullayya College, is planning to cover the distance in three weeks.
Secretary and Correspondent of the college G. Madhu Kumar flagged off the expedition at the college campus here on Monday. Principal, G.S.K. Chakravarty and heads of all departments and students wished him good luck in his endeavour.
