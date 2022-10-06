Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Youth feared drowned in Narava Pump House tank

A 22-year-old man is feared to have drowned in the tank of the Narava Pump house under Pendurthi police station limits.

According to Pendurthi police station Inspector Nageswara Rao, the youth has been identified as Ashok, a carpenter from Gopalapatnam. He, along with a group of his friends, came to Narava Pump House on Wednesday.

Ashok entered the tank for a swim and was feared to have drowned. Upon information, the police sent a group pf swimmers to the spot and a search operation was launched. The police said that the swimmers could not trace Ashok by Thursday evening.

A case has been registered.


