Visakhapatnam: youth ‘ends’ life, kin allege police harassment
They stage a protest with the body at police station
The family members of Sattibabu, aged around 25 years, who allegedly ended his life, staged a protest before Kotavuratla Police Station in Visakhapatnam district with his body here on Sunday. The family members alleged that a policeman from the station was responsible behind the youth taking the extreme step.
According to the family members, the police personnel had been allegedly harassing the youth. The kin and the locals entered into a heated argument with the police station staff. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.
