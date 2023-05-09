HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam youth embarks on 2,000 km solo bicycle ride to create awareness against drugs

May 09, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

B. Sampath, a B.A final year student of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, has embarked on a solo bicycle ride from Visakhapatnam to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal borders with a motto to create awareness among youngsters on the theme “Say no to drugs “. The ride was flagged off by college secretary and correspondent, G. Madhu Kumar here on Monday. Mr. Madhu Kumar appreciated the efforts being undertaken and also recalled the previous instances of awareness rides that were undertaken by Mr. Sampath. Principals and HODS of various departments were present on the occasion. This 2000 km ride which started on May 8 will end on June 5.

