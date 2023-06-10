ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Young graduates should focus on developing technology that do not harm environment, says DST Secretary

June 10, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Everyone should strive to become an entrepreneur and create a start-up, says Srivari Chandrasekhar adding that India has emerged as the third-largest global start-up ecosystem, growing at an annual rate of 12 to 15%

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Science and Technology Secretary Srivari Chandrasekhar addressing the 14th convocation of GITAM University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary Srivari Chandrasekhar urged the young graduates to focus on developing advanced technologies that do not harm the environment and other species on earth. They should focus on the challenges facing the country, especially on climate change, he added.

There is a need for the youth to play a vital role in the country. A perfect combination of thinker, change maker, communicator, innovator and entrepreneur can resolve all the issues faced by the world, he said.

Light Combat Aircraft Tejas chief designer Kota Harinarayana and Telugu actress Vanishree conferred honorary doctorates at the 14th convocation of GITAM University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The GITAM University president M. Sribharat is seen. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

He was in the city to participate as the chief guest in the 14th convocation of GITAM deemed-to-be University here on Saturday.

Addressing the convocation, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that people should not develop technology that is superior to humans and other species on earth, and destroying the environment. He gave the example of a scene in Rajinikanth’s multi-lingual film Robo (in Telugu), in which a robot (named Chitti) created by the actor (Rajanikanth) turns villainous and tries to eliminate him (creator).

“The younger generation sitting in the convocation should also strive to develop technology with the right ideology in mind. Everyone should strive to become an entrepreneur and create a start-up. India has emerged as the third-largest global start-up ecosystem, growing at an annual rate of 12 to 15%. We have 90,000 start-ups,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

The DST Secretary said that India saw a huge jump in the Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking from 81st position during the year 2015 to 40th position in 2022, among all the 132 countries in the world.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam said that they formed a committee to revise the syllabi and redesign the UG programmes as per the National Education Policy (NEP).

GITAM president M. Sribharat advised students to think big and set big goals in their career.

The university conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) on Light Combat Aircraft Tejas program director Kota Harinarayana and Honorary Doctorate (D.Lit.) on veteran actor Vanishree.

A total of 2,769 students and 84 research scholars received degrees, and 72 students were awarded gold medals on the occasion.

