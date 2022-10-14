Visakhapatnam: Yogasana competitions to be conducted in Andhra University on October 16

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 14, 2022 19:05 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, and the District Yoga Association would organise ‘Yogasana competitions’ for the year 2022 on October 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Yoga Village. According to the AU officials, Vice- Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will attend the event as the chief guest. The competitions will be held for for nine different age groups. Interested can contact 9333333344 or Yoga Village directly.

