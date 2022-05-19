Visakhapatnam: Yoga Village to organise special camp from May 20
The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University is conducting a ‘Yoga Camp for Conception’ from May 20 to June 5. In a release on Thursday, Head of the Department, K. Ramesh Babu said that married women who are planning for a child can benefit from this camp. Stress relieving techniques, nutritional counseling and individual care will be provided along with yogic methods. Interested can contact Research Scholar K. Ramya at 9100855823 for more details, he said.
