Visakhapatnam: yoga effective in treatment of psychiatric disorders, says expert

Lectures on various topics and scientific talks on mental health were delivered by the experts on the second day of the 73 rd Annual National Conference of Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS), being held at Vizag Conventions here on Friday.

Padma Shri awardee B.N. Gangadhar received DLN Murthy Rao Memorial Oration Award. He spoke on the “Integration of Yoga into psychiatry” and how yoga could be used to manage various psychiatric disorders like depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress and on the ongoing studies, which proved that yoga was effective in such cases.

IPS president N.N. Raju spoke on the need to bring about a change in the training of young psychiatrists. Dr. Vishal Indla and Dr. P.K. Dhalal spoke on “Generation gap”.

Over 2,000 psychiatrists from across the country are participatingin the national conference, being held in the City of Destiny, after a gap of 37 years, according to Dr. K. Narasimha Reddy, organising president and Dr. G.S.P. Raju, organising secretary.

A beach yoga session would be held on the last day of the conference on Saturday.