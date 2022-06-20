Visakhapatnam: yoga can be done by anyone while following daily routine, says Brahma Kumari Rameswari

‘Prime Minister instrumental in popularising it across the world’

Yoga can be done by anyone, while following their daily routine, for physical and mental health, Brahma Kumari Rameswari has said.

Speaking to the media on the eve of International Yoga Day, at the VJF Press Club here on Monday, she said that though yoga was being practised by saints and gurus since ages in India, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was instrumental in popularising it across the world.

The main objective of yoga was to promote health. She said that Rajayoga Meditation was one way to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had also said that a better society was possible through better physical, mental and social health, she added.

Meanwhile, various organisations have geared up to conduct the Yoga Day at different venues in the city on Tuesday.

The main event will be held by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Department (Government of AP) at RK Beach from 6.30 a.m. Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini will participate as guests.