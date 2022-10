Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has been appointed honorary professor of Hindi Department of Andhra University in recognition of his contribution for the promotion of Hindi language and literature.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D/ Prasad Reddy has issued the orders appointing Prof Lakshmi Prasad to this position, here on Monday. Prof Lakshmi Prasad is also an emeritus professor of AU.