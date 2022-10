Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has been appointed honorary professor of Hindi Department of Andhra University in recognition of his contribution for the promotion of Hindi language and literature.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D/ Prasad Reddy has issued the orders appointing Prof Lakshmi Prasad to this position, here on Monday. Prof Lakshmi Prasad is also an emeritus professor of AU.