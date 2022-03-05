Visakhapatnam: Yarada will be developed, says GVMC Commissioner

Create awareness on Swachh Survekshan among people, he tells officials

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the corporation would ensure development of Yarada village, by providing all amenities. He visited the village in Ward 64 along with corporator D. Govindaraju here on Saturday.

During the visit, the corporator has brought to the notice of the Commissioner on several issues including electricity, drinking water supply and also sought construction of a park, fishing nets repair shed, new dhobi ghat and infrastructure for the cemetery. The Commissioner said that every issue mentioned by the corporator would be included in the ward development plan and developed step by step as per the action plan. He directed the authorities create awareness on Swachh Survekshan among the villagers and take steps to use cloth bags instead of plastic. ones.

Zonal Commissioner Sridhar and others attended.