ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: World Magicians Day to be celebrated on February 23

February 22, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakha Magicians Associations will celebrate World Magicians Day at the Alluri Sitharama Raju Kendram on Thursday in honour of Indian magician P.C. Sorcar Senior’s birth anniversary. The guests for the event will be  MLC CH. Vamsi Krishna Yadav and Nanduri Subrahmanyam, a trustee for Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Ammavari Devasthanam.

There will be 20 performers, ranging in age from 8 to 82 years, and a few national prize winners will also take the stage. The event will feature a variety of magic, including close-up, conjuring, illusion, and mentalism magic.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US