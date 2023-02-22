Visakhapatnam: World Magicians Day to be celebrated on February 23

February 22, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakha Magicians Associations will celebrate World Magicians Day at the Alluri Sitharama Raju Kendram on Thursday in honour of Indian magician P.C. Sorcar Senior’s birth anniversary. The guests for the event will be MLC CH. Vamsi Krishna Yadav and Nanduri Subrahmanyam, a trustee for Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Ammavari Devasthanam.

There will be 20 performers, ranging in age from 8 to 82 years, and a few national prize winners will also take the stage. The event will feature a variety of magic, including close-up, conjuring, illusion, and mentalism magic.