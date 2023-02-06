Visakhapatnam: workshop on health and wellness begins in Visakha Valley School

February 06, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Visakha Valley School (VVS) organised a two-day workshop on health and wellness for teachers on its school campus here. Centurion University Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju on Monday inaugurated the programme in which 96 teachers from various schools participated.

Mr. Raju said the workshop would be a professional development session with valuable inputs for a structured learning to stay healthy and happy.

VVS Principal Eshwari Prabhakar said that topics such as balanced diet, yoga, meditation, personal hygiene, healthy growth of students and their mental health, impulse control, interpersonal relationships, values, responsible citizenship, gender equality were discussed.

Videos and slideshows were presented to teachers for deeper understanding and implementation, she added.