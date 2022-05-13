Visakhapatnam: worker electrocuted at Gajuwaka
Two others injured in the incident
One Ramana (45) of Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district was reportedly electrocuted, while two other workers, Tata Rao and Veeranna , received injuries while on duty at Gajuwaka, on Thursday night. Police said that the accident reported when the three workers were removing lighting which was arranged as part of decoration for a local deity festival on Thursday night. Gajuwaka police have registered a case.
