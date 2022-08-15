Visakhapatnam: work towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in every field, ENC chief urges people

He pays tributes to those who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle

He pays tributes to those who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle

Work towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in every field through self-reliance and self-respect and take the nation where we would like to see it when we celebrate 100 years of our Independence, said Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

He was speaking to the personnel of ENC after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day here on Monday.

As part of the celebrations, a ceremonial parade was held with men and officers drawn from various ships, submarines, establishments and Defence Security Corps at the Command Parade Ground.

He also took the salute and inspected a 50-men Armed Guard. He also interacted with Gallantry Award winners and naval veterans on completion of the parade.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Admiral Dasgupta paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of several leaders and martyrs who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle.

The ENC chief also congratulated Lt Cdr Mritujay Kumar and Vineet Kumar LA (AH) for being conferred with the Shaurya Chakra and Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) respectively by the President of India for their act of bravery in neutralising terrorists in J&K last year.

In another event at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial on Beach Road, Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, placed a floral wreath and paid tributes to brave warriors who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation.