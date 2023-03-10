Visakhapatnam: Work-from-home is the in thing, says Society of Integrated Development and Research president

March 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

Post COVID-19 pandemic the concept of work-from-home (WFH) has become the new order of the day. It is the future and we will have more women joining the job market, as this concept gives a lot of flexibility, said K.C. Reddy, president of Society of Integrated Development and Research (SIDAR).

Speaking to the media here on Friday he said, WFH, which was not considered to be a realistic alternative until COVID-19 pandemic, is the in thing today. And this will open up the opportunities for more women taking up jobs, he added.

SIDAR, which is located in Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, takes up developmental issues and conducts research and submits its findings and suggestions to the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, SIDAR had done research on “A study on perspectives of employees in the software sector.”

Disclosing the findings and releasing the paper here on Friday, member of SIDAR V. Balamohan Das said that WFH has created a positive and conducive work environment and their productivity has increased. And most importantly, they were close to their family members during the crisis and they were supported by them, he said.

“We had posed around 25 questions to about 500 employees from this sector and over 220 had responded back. Most of them had pointed out that despite giving in more work hours, they were not stressed and their health was not affected,” he said.

Referring to a question on whether infrastructure such as Internet connectivity and bandwidth were an issue, Prof. K.C. Reddy said that at some places it was an issue and it can be ironed out by increasing the network infrastructure.

He said that improving the network infrastructure is not only the duty of the Central and State Governments, but also that of the IT companies.

Secretary and Correspondent of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College G. Madhu Kumar, Prof. Ramakrishna Rao, director projects of SIDAR, Prof. Harinarayana, vice-president SIDAR, Prof. P. Vijay Prakash, Prof. L.D. Sudhakar Babu, member of SIDAR and HLN Dora were present.