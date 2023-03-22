HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Women should be aware of their rights, says CBI Principal Special Judge

March 22, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI Principal Special Judge Justice Satya Venkata Himabindu has said that women should be aware of their rights and various laws related to them.

On the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rupakula Visalakshi, the Rupakula Visalakshi Charitable Trust and Sri Gayatri Welfare Culture Youth Academy organised a meeting at Kurapalli village of Padmanabham mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. Justice Himabindu participated as a chief guest in the meeting and spoke on ‘Women’s Rights and Laws’.

Justice Himabindu advised the women to resolve legal issues through mutual understanding and compromise. She said the Domestic Violence Act should be used only in emergency situations and women constables would only arrest women accused in cases. She said that women should not be kept in police station after 6 pm and arrested women should be produced in court within 24 hours. She said there are about 15,000 plus IPC sections on laws related to women.

