Visakhapatnam: woman, two sons convicted under POCSO Act

Special Judge for trial of offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases sentenced Pullakhandam Satish Kumar, Pullakhandam Santosh Kumar and Pullakhandam Girija, to five years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹10,000, for kidnapping a minor girl from her lawful guardians and performing her marriage. Both Satish and Santosh are sons of Girija.

Further, the same accused were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 10 years with fine of ₹10,000 for committing sexual assault against the minor girl.

Both the sentences were passed in the same case with the final period of conviction to each accused being 10 years with a fine of ₹20,000.

As per the case details, the main accused Pullakhandam Satish Kumar who worked as a priest got acquainted with the victim girl who was then aged about 15 years in 2015. He induced her in the name of love and marriage and took her away from her lawful guardian and married her in a temple. His brother Santosh and mother Girija had assisted him in doing so. He then had sexual intercourse with the victim.

A case was booked and the then inspector of New Port Police Station G. Srinivasu had investigated the case, arrested all the three accused and had sent them to judicial custody.

The present inspector S. Ramu later produced all the witnesses before the Special Judge for trial of the offence under POCSO Act and assisted the prosecution in getting the accused convicted.

The prosecution was led by Special Public Prosecutors Karanam Krishna and G. Sailaja.