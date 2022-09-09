Visakhapatnam: Woman, son found murdered, police arrest daughter-in-law

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth and his team inspecting the crime scene at Duvvada in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

A mother-son duo was found murdered at their residence at JNNURM Colony in Duvvada on Thursday, sending shockwaves in the neighbourhood.

The deceased were identified as M. Gowramma, 55, and her son M. Polareddy, 35.

Gowramma and Polareddy lived in their third floor house of the JNNURM Complex, while Gowramma’s elder son lived with his wife on the fourth floor of the same building.

On Thursday evening, shocked neighbours found Gowramma and Polareddy in a pool of blood at their residence. While Polareddy was found strangled with a piece of cloth around his neck and his hands tied to the back, Gowramma was found dead with her throat slit.

After receiving information about the murders, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth and ADCP (Crime) M. Gangadharam rushed to the crime scene along with a dog squad and a CLUES team.

The Commissioner said that the crime scene was deliberately contaminated by the culprits in order to disguise the crime as a robbery. The culprits had also sprinkled chilli powder at the crime scene in hopes of throwing sniffer dogs off their scent.

Shocking details

After questioning a few persons, the police began suspecting the role of Gowramma’s daughter-in-law (the elder son’s wife) to be responsible for the murders. After digging further, police learnt that she was in an extramarital relationship, and was mired in debt.

The police then took the woman into custody and interrogated her, upon which further details emerged.

“The woman was steeped in debt and hoped to steal Gowramma’s money. Also, her mother-in-law had come to know of her extramarital relationship, which could be another reason for her to orchestrate the murders,” police said.

“On Thursday morning, the woman, along with her paramour and another accomplice, gained entry into Gowramma’s house and murdered the duo. They then tampered the crime scene to make it look like a robbery,” police said.

The accused woman’s husband, who is Gowramma’s elder son, was not at home at the time of the incident as he was away in Angul, Odisha on work. Police are also looking into his possible involvement in the murders.