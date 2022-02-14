Visakhapatnam: woman jumps into well with two children

While kids die, locals rescue the mother

A woman with two her two children jumped into a well at Jagam Naidupeta village under Rolugunta Mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Monday morning. While two of her children, both aged below five years, drowned, she was rescued by locals. The deceased were identified as Bhanu Priya (5) and Prudhivi (3) and their mother was Sai. The police said that Nagaraju, an auto-driver, was married to Sai around six years ago. There was a dispute between the couple over some petty issue on Sunday night. The police retrieved the bodies of the children and shifted them to the government hospital for post-mortem. The woman was admitted to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.