Visakhapatnam: woman feared drowned in Matsyagundam

Search operation on to trace the 29-year-old

A 29-year-old woman reportedly went missing in Matsyagundam water body in Hukumpeta mandal in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district on Friday. According to the police, Bhavani, a resident of Bondalamamidi village, came to the water body to wash clothes. As some clothes swept away in water, she reportedly ventured into the water to collect them. Bhavani was reportedly dragged away by strong water currents. The locals informed the police about the incident. The police said that search is on to rescue the woman.