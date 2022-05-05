Visakhapatnam: Woman ‘ends’ life, kin allege harassment for dowry

Uma Gayatri got married three years ago

A 25-year-old married woman reportedly ended her life by hanging herself in her house near the Urvasi Junction under Kancharapalem police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The incident came to light after the police registered a case late on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the woman, identified as D. Uma Gayatri, got married to D. Ramakrishna, an employee in a private firm, about three years ago. She reportedly resorted to the extreme step when no other members of the family was present in the house on Wednesday. She was shifted to a hospital later, but declared brought dead.

Kancharapalem police station Inspector B. Krishna Rao said the family members of Gayatri had alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry. Acting on a complaint, the police have registered a case.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Harbour Sub-Division) Sirisha is investigating the case.

People suffering from suicidal thoughts can seek help by dialling toll-free number 100.