Visakhapatnam: woman duped of ₹5.40 lakh by cyber fraudsters

January 10, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cyber fraudsters have duped a woman from the city and have reportedly looted nearly ₹5.40 lakh from her in the name of part-time jobs in online.

According to Inspector of cybercrime police station K. Bhavani Shankar, a woman from Visalakshi Nagar had received calls from an unknown number informing her to earn money by working from home. Though she informed them that she is not interested, unauthorised persons have deposited ₹100 in her account to gain her trust. Later, the woman had agreed to work. Initially, she was asked to like some videos and share them in YouTube, for which an amount of ₹400 was deposited in her account.

Later, the woman was redirected to another page, where the accused have reportedly asked her to pay ₹54,000 as another task. She was informed that by paying the amount, she would get another 30% commission, further where she can gain a total ₹70,200. Similarly, the woman was asked to pay ₹88,000, ₹2,50,000 and another ₹1,50,000 in the name of various tasks as part of earning money. In order to withdraw the amount, she was asked to pay more amounts. Realising that she was being cheated, the woman had approached the cybercrime police.

Mr. Bhavani Prasad said that they have registered a case and further investigation is on.