ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: woman duped of ₹5.40 lakh by cyber fraudsters

January 10, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cyber fraudsters have duped a woman from the city and have reportedly looted nearly ₹5.40 lakh from her in the name of part-time jobs in online.

According to Inspector of cybercrime police station K. Bhavani Shankar, a woman from Visalakshi Nagar had received calls from an unknown number informing her to earn money by working from home. Though she informed them that she is not interested, unauthorised persons have deposited ₹100 in her account to gain her trust. Later, the woman had agreed to work. Initially, she was asked to like some videos and share them in YouTube, for which an amount of ₹400 was deposited in her account.

Later, the woman was redirected to another page, where the accused have reportedly asked her to pay ₹54,000 as another task. She was informed that by paying the amount, she would get another 30% commission, further where she can gain a total ₹70,200. Similarly, the woman was asked to pay ₹88,000, ₹2,50,000 and another ₹1,50,000 in the name of various tasks as part of earning money. In order to withdraw the amount, she was asked to pay more amounts. Realising that she was being cheated, the woman had approached the cybercrime police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bhavani Prasad said that they have registered a case and further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US