Visakhapatnam: woman dies, three children injured in road accident

A 30-year-old woman died while three children, aged between six and eight years, were injured after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was allegedly hit by a lorry on the NH-16 near Marikavalasa under PM Palem Police Station limits here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as G. Swarna of Sabbavaram mandal.

According to Inspector of PM Palem Police Station Ravi Kumar, the accident took place when G. Arjuna Rao, along with his wife Swarna, his two children (four and eight years of age) and his eight-year old brother’s daughter, was returning from Vizianagaram on a two-wheeler. Swarna sustained severe head injuries in the accident and died on the spot. The three children received minor injuries. The victims alleged that the lorry driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner.

PM Palem Police have registered a case against the lorry driver.