Visakhapatnam: Woman dies as bike skids off road

A 40-year-old-woman died and her husband received mild injuries in a road accident in the Fishing Harbour area under I-Town police station limits on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as V. Rajya Lakshmi (40), a resident of Old Post Office area.

According to I-Town police station Inspector M. Revathamma, the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. when V. Rajya Lakshmi, along with her husband V. Ramakrishna Rao, was going to Jagadamba Junction where she works in a shopping mall.

It was heavily raining and Mr. Rao lost control over his two-wheeler near the petrol bunk in Fishing Harbour area. The bike skidded off the road. Rajya Lakshmi suffered severe head injury after her head hit the back tyre of a lorry that was passing by. Mr. Rao fell on the other side and survived, the police said.

A case has been registered.