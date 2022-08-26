Visakhapatnam: withdraw decision to levy user charges for garbage collection as per property tax, say VARWA, NIVAS

‘The issue should be discussed again in the GVMC council meeting’

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 26, 2022 20:20 IST

Members of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and the Greater Visakha Resident Colony Associations Federation (NIVAS) demanded that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) withdraw its decision to levy user charges for garbage collection based on the house tax slab rate.

Strongly objecting to the decision taken during the GVMC council meeting held on August 10, they said that passing such important agenda without having a discussion is undemocratic. They said that the user charges would be increased along with the property tax.

The VARWA members said that citizens of Visakhapatnam have been strictly opposing levying of user charges for garbage collection ever since it has come into force. They said that the issue should be discussed again in the council meeting and a decision should be taken favouring people.

