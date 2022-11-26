Visakhapatnam: withdraw ₹2,000 and ₹5,00 notes from circulation in phases, former BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju urges RBI Governor

November 26, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘There is hoarding of black money by liquor, sand and real estate mafia, keeping the upcoming Assembly Elections in mind’

The Hindu Bureau

Former BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has requested the Governor of Reserve of Bank of India Shaktikanta Das to withdraw ₹2,000 and ₹500 notes from circulation in phases from the market.

In a letter to the RBI Governor on Saturday, Mr. Raju indicated that there was hoarding of black money by liquor, sand and real estate mafia, keeping the upcoming Assembly Elections in mind.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had focussed on digital currency with the view to curb this menace and sufficient opportunities through various modes of digital payment have been created for the general public.

He pointed out that the role of physical currency has reduced drastically and digital currency also reduces the scope of black marketing, improves the ‘Ease of doing business’ and helps in bettering IT and GST collections.

