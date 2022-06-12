Visakhapatnam: Will go to people with ‘Quit Jagan’ slogan, says TDP leader

Palla Srinivasa Rao. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

June 12, 2022

The TDP leader alleged that attacks on Dalits were continuing unabated in the State

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to go ahead with its slogan ‘Quit Jagan, save A.P.’, party’s Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has said.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that 37 TDP activists were killed during the 3-year tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Alleging that former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered for political gains, the TDP leader sought to know the reason for the ‘undue delay’ in the arrest of the culprits.

The TDP leader alleged that attacks on Dalits were continuing unabated in the State. Referring to the murder of Veedhi Subramanyam, a Dalit youth and driver of YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that ‘the forensic report said that there were 34 injuries on his body’.

Claiming that the Disha app has no legal sanctity, the TDP leader suspected ‘a scam’ in the project. He alleged that the TDP leaders and activists were being targeted by the police.

Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s target of winning all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 elections, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said sarcastically, “If that would be the case, we (TDP) would have to close shop.”

TDP State general secretary Md. Nazeer, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary general secretary Pasarla Prasad, State secretary Lodagala Krishna, State BC Cell general secretary Rajamundry Narayana were among those present on the occasion.