Visakhapatnam will be the Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in the next two months, says IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

January 21, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that “in the next two months, Visakhapatnam is going to become the Executive capital of the State.”

Addressing the valedictory of the two-day summit, ‘InfinITy Vizag’, organised by the Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) here on Saturday, Mr. Amarnath said many global events such as the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting and global investors’ meeting would be organised in the city.

Speaking about the status of the State government on IT and IT-enabled Services, the Minister said with the vision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, IT was being developed on par with other States.

Wipro campus

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to make Visakhapatnam a ‘Beach IT destination’ in the world. Steps are being taken to make this possible. We are going to have a meeting with Wipro on Sunday (January 22) regarding establishment of a 1,000-seat capacity campus in the city initially. Another MNC, IBM, will also be coming to the city. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Adani Data Center in another 10 to 15 days. It will provide employment opportunities to 25,000 youth, and the company’s investment will be around ₹14,000 crore,” Mr. Amarnath said.

IT parks

The government’s focus would not be limited to Visakhapatnam alone, it would equally develop the IT sector in other areas such as establishing IT parks in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Tirupati and Anantapur. He said the IT park in Anantapur would be close to Bengaluru and Tirupati would be close to Chennai. The IT park in Visakhapatnam would be the lead centre of all the parks in the State, he added.

The Minister said that Andhra Pradesh should not be compared with other States in IT the sector.

“In fact, a majority of the employees in IT companies are from Andhra, whether they are located in Telangana or in the U.S. We will be the leader in the IT sector in the country in the next decade. The government, on its part, is ready to support IT companies to set up their units and expand their reach in the State,” Mr. Amarnath said.

On day one, 450-plus members attended the event, while on day two nearly 350 members attended, said ITAAP president Sreedhar Kosaraju.

The event was sponsored by over 20 IT companies, including Mouri Tech. The ecosystem partners of the event were Nasscom, TiE AP Chapter, among others, he added.