Visakhapatnam West MLA alleges corruption in ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports event

January 06, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Alleging large-scale corruption in the State Government’s mega sports event, ‘Aadudam Andhra’, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) termed it as a publicity stunt before elections. He also alleged that the kits being given to the players are of poor quality, while the games are being organised without proper rules and regulations.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office, Mr. Gana Babu said that if the State Government had allocated ₹10 crore each to 10 districts in the State to develop infrastructure, it would have been benefited a lot. But crores of rupees is being misused in the name of ‘Aadudam Andhra’, he alleged.

He found that games are being played without proper planning and norms. In some games, a 15-year-old is seen playing along with a 40-year-old without age categories. The cricket bats, kits and volleyballs are of poor quality. Qualified referees were also not appointed. The stadiums are being used for politically motivated speeches, he alleged.

Mr. Gana Babu also said that when N. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, Afro Asian Games and World Military Games were succesfully conducted in Hyderabad.

He alleged that the State Government has completely failed in developing sports infrastructure and not a single move was initiated to construct a stadium. He also said that the privatisation of the existing stadiums is for commercial motive. He alleged that recruitment of sports faculty was also stopped. Not a single penny was released to the sports associations, he added.