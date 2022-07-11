Visakhapatnam: wearing of masks should be made mandatory during ‘Giri Pradakshina,’ say medical experts

‘Devotees should go for darshan in a staggered manner to avoid exposure to virus’

The active COVID-19 cases increased from 234, a couple of days back, to 595 as on Monday morning in the Visakhapatnam district. There was reported death of a 48-year-old woman, who was suffering from some renal problems. However, the authorities concerned were not able to confirm, whether the death was due to COVID complications, as the test reports are yet to be ascertained.

The cases are on the rise and the medical fraternity are worried about the ‘Giri Pradaskshina’, which falls on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees are likely circumambulate the 32-km stretch of Simhachalam Hill from Tuesday afternoon.

K. Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, pointed out that people can go for the ‘Giri Pradakshina’, but it is advisable that each and every person, irrespective of the age, should wear a mask.

The annual festival was cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic, and the district authorities anticipate a huge rush.

It is too late to cancel it and the arrangements have been made, so the best way to keep safe is wear mask, as social distancing will any way go for a toss.

“Wear a good mask and keep sanitising the hands on a regular basis, during the circumambulation,” said District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijayalakshmi.

According to the medical experts, more than the 32-km walk the risk of exposure is more at the darshan time, inside the temple. During the walk, people walk in the open. But once going inside the temple, one is confined within the four walls.

The best way to deal with it and avoid crowding is to go for staggered darshan timings if possible, the health experts said.

‘Severity low’

Though the cases are on the rise, the experts say that it is still far from calling it the fourth wave. There is an increase, but thanks to the vaccination programme and people developing immunity, either through the vaccination or by getting infected, the severity is very low.

“The rate of hospitalisation is also very low, but we are prepared for the worst,” said Dr. Rambabu.