Visakhapatnam: we will not be cowed down by booking of cases, say Jana Sena Party leaders

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Visakhapatnam North Constituency in-charge Usha Kiran and corporator Anantalakshmi deplored the manner in which a woman activist of the party Roopa was arrested from her home and was later sent in remand along with some leaders of the party. The young woman had joined the party only a month back and her family members were shocked at the unexpected turn of events, they said.

While welcoming the orders issued by the High Court ordering the release of the JSP leaders on bail, they told the media on Friday that the stone throwing incident at the Vizag airport could have been avoided had the police taken proper measures as they had prior intimation that the JSP president Pawan Kalyan would be arriving at 4 p.m. The Ministers and the YSRCP leaders could have been taken to the airport by some other gate. They also alleged that Minister RK Roja had made some vulgar sign with her hand which could have infuriated the JSP workers.

They said that unlike other political parties, which need to mobilise crowds for their meetings and rallies, Mr. Pawan Kalyan has a huge fan following and they had come on their own. They demanded that the CCTV footage of the incident be made public so that the real accused could be identified, instead of booking cases against the JSP leaders and workers at random.

‘Political vendetta’

Describing it as political vendetta, the JSP leaders said that the booking of cases against the party workers was continuing in a bid to create fear psychosis. “We will not be cowed down by such threats and as our leader (Mr. Pawan Kalyan) said we will take the battle to the people. Our fight is against the lopsided policies of the YSR Congress Party government,” Ms. Usha Kiran said.

Expressing their faith in the judiciary, they expressed confidence that the arrested JSP leaders would be released on bail soon.

Party leader Mugi Srinivasa Rao also spoke.