Visakhapatnam: water supply to be interrupted in Zone II and III on December 15

December 14, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Water supply will be interrupted at various areas in Zone II and III under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits on December 15 as the department would be conducting repair works to Kommadi Pumphouse at TSR complex here. As per the GVMC officials, Sagar Nagar, Shipyard layout, Arilova, Adarsh Nagar, Rajeev Nagar, Indira Nagar, SIG Nagar, Ravindra Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Kailasanagar, Thotagaruvu, Parvathi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, TIC Point, Drivers Colony, Balaji Nagar, Peddagadili, Chinnagadili, Simhagiri Colony, Salipeta in Zone II. Similarly, MVP Sector VIII and Adarsh Nagar in Zone III will also witness water supply interruption. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

