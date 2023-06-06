Visakhapatnam: Water released from Mudasarlova reservoir is of very poor quality, allege residents of various colonies in Arilova

June 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Residents of various colonies from Arilova here allege that poor quality water is being supplied from Mudasarlova reservoir to their wards by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). They complain that apart from the dust particles and bad odour, the water is mostly brown in colour and not suitable for drinking. The issue was highlighted when a team of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members, led by Visakhapatnam (East) Constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, conducted a check on the reservoir storage tank from where water is being released on Tuesday morning.

The TDP members alleged that the storage tank was very badly maintained and the water which is being released is not purified at all. They said that after the party proposed to stage a protest, the GVMC authorities started to clear the debris from Tuesday morning.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said that the problem of releasing contaminated water for drinking purpose has been going on for so many days in ward nos. 12 and 13 mostly. “Around two weeks ago, we have given a complaint to the GVMC to check the issue. But till now, none of the officials responded,” he alleged.

“In our investigation, we found that the filtration plant is not at all working. The water storage area is very badly maintained with all types of debris littered right from animal carcasses, liquor bottles, mud and other wastes. This is completely irresponsible on the part of the GVMC ignoring public health,” he said.

N. Padmavathi, a resident of Arilova, said that basically the water which is released is very bad in odour and they filter it using white clothes to clear the dust. “Later, we boil it before consumption,” she said.

Sitamahalakshmi, another resident from Arilova, said that there are a number of instances, where children in their family had suffered from health issues due to the poor quality of water. Moreover the supply is also irregular, she alleged.

Corporator of Ward 10 M. Ramalakshmi from the TDP said that many daily wage labourers reside in Arilova region in various wards. Everyone is not capable of purchasing water cans and they are forced to consume this water. The GVMC should immediately clean the water storage tank and take steps to repair the filtration equipment, she said.

GVMC refutes allegation

“Basically the water in the reservoir is green in colour, may be because of the algae. But we are implementing all the chemical methods to ensure the water is fit for drinking. We have updated the status to the higher officials also,” said Superintending Engineer, Water Supply, K. Venugopal Rao. He said that the silt, unwanted saplings and other litter is being cleaned from Tuesday morning.