Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Division observes Swachhta Diwas to mark birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Waltair Division observed Swachhta Diwas all over the Division to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A Swachhta rally was also taken out from the DRM office to the railway station under the leadership of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy.

The officers and staff paid tributes to the ‘Father of Nation’ at various units and stations. Mr. Anup Satpathy garlanded a statue of the Mahatma at Visakhapatnam railway station.

ADRM Sudhir Gupta E Co RWWO president Parijat Satpathy, vice-president Kavita Gupta and members of E Co RWWO paid tributes.

Waltair Division launched the Swachhta Abhiyan on September 16. As a part of the mission, the Division has organised various drives focusing on cleanliness at railway premises, work places, at stations and in trains.

An intensive cleanliness programme was organised at the stations where a large number of staff, officers and NGOs participated. As a part of this Pakhwada, the Division organised special drives on different days such as Swachh Awareness, Swachh Samwad (cleanliness dialogue/in-house), Swachh stations (clean stations), Swachh Railgaadi (clean train), Swachh Parisar(clean residential premises), Swachh Ahar, Swachh Neer (clean food, clean water), Swachh competition and review/briefing.

Scouts & Guides, Civil Defence personnel and union members also took part in Swachhta drives at railway station closer to their place of residence. Anti-littering notices were displayed at railway premises like at railway stations, colonies, rest houses, dormitories, running rooms and at health units. The officers and staff interacted with more than 2,000 rail users during the period and got good response/feedback got from them on sanitation and hygiene. Suggestions were also received from them.

On the concluding day of Swachchata Pakhwada, the DRM urged the public to keep the railway premises clean.