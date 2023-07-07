Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Division launches intensive safety drive

July 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Waltair Railway Division has launched an intensive safety drive to ensure complete safety in train operations. A campaign has been launched to ensure zero accidents under the direct monitoring of Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy. The motto is zero tolerance of unsafe practices as part of which an intensive drive was conducted at Gopalapatnam and Simhachalam stations on Friday.

The DRM was accompanied by senior officials of the Division. During the inspection of the Simhachalam Station, Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu and local public met the DRM and apprised him of their grievances. The safety inspections are focussed to ensure safe running of trains.

The Division has planned to check and test every signaling installation. An ambitious programme has been launched to counsel each and every safety category staff on safe practices and safety protocols, in a time bound manner.

The DRM said that strong and exemplary action has been mandated for unsafe working, negligence and insincerity.

The MLA met the DRM at the latter’s office on Thursday and apprised him of the pending railway issues, in his constituency. He had sought provision of a foot-over-bridge to enable the people to safely cross the tracks to reach Chakaligedda, Dayanandnagar and Mutyamamba Colony near NCC yard in Waltair Marshalling Yard tracks crossing.

He told the DRM that in the absence of FOB, the residents were risking their lives to cross the tracks, and were sometimes being run over by trains. Similarly, the underpass at Chandranagar, which was approved and work was started last year, was halted owing to design changes. This was denying a safe passage to the residents of Chandranagar and Yellapuvanipalem, the MLA said.

The MLA appealed to the DRM to inspect both the sites, and initiate measures to provide safe access to the residents.